Hundreds of surgical gowns to be delivered to healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the Sewing Safe Project is preparing to deliver hundreds of surgical gowns to healthcare workers on the frontlines.
The Sewing Safe Project will deliver 800 surgical gowns to Baton Rouge General over the next two weeks. Another 100 gowns are on order to be delivered to Woman’s Hospital.
The Sewing Safe Project was established to engage local sewists to create nurses’ surgical gowns from an approved pattern to meet demand at local hospitals.
“Artists and community members were excited to use their talents to help the dedicated professionals in our local hospitals,” said Renee Chatelain, president/CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. “The job opportunities created for artists and other community members has made a huge difference, as well, and we are grateful to be part of this collective to address such a critical need.”
The Arts Council, as point of contact, is open to receiving orders from the 11-parish region it serves, including the parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Feliciana, and West Baton Rouge.
Other Personal Protection Equipment such as shoe covers, masks, and caps, could be constructed through the same method upon request. PPE created through the program is delivered at-cost, offering major cost savings to health systems that are facing bidding wars and limited supply through traditional procurement methods.
“Every hospital in the country is looking for supplies right now – it’s a daily challenge,” said Stephen Mumford, COO of Baton Rouge General. “That’s why we’re so proud of this community and our local businesses for working together in creative ways to support our team on the front line.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.