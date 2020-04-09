Hammond teacher beats cancer during COVID-19; family says

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - With everything going on amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a little bit of good news.
A beloved kindergarten teacher at Holy Ghost Catholic School (HGS) in Hammond completed her last day of chemotherapy on Wednesday, April 8 for breast cancer. Thankfully, she was not infected with COVID-19, but the pandemic made getting her final treatments a bigger challenge. It also made the celebration a bit of a challenge, too.
Family members say, Jennifer Owens, was surprised by many friends and family members outside of Mary Bird Cancer Center in Hammond to celebrate with her.
“Jennifer is one of the most loved people in this community because of her never wavering loving spirit,” daughter Emily Owens said. “She is absolutely a bright light shining in the midst of this enormous tragedy the world is going through.”
Since everyone could not be there to celebrate, a drive by of their house has been organized, which has grown to 250 people.
Their Faith Over Fear support group has over 1,000 people and HGS held a prayer service that 1,000 people attended and over 500 people tuned in to via Facebook live.
This moment her reason to smile. We want to know yours, too. Share pictures or videos of the things making you smile right now.
