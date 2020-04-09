Get the biggest bang for your buck with your cell phone and internet plans right now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of us need a cell phone and internet connection to keep in touch with our loved ones and employer, however, now might be a good time to reconsider your carrier plans. Here are some tips to get the most out of your cell phone and internet plans.
“Any time our monetary situation changes, we want to look at those monthly expenses,” said Andrew Moore-Crispin, the director of content at Ting Mobile.
Those monthly expenses include your mobile and internet bills. Moore-Crispin thinks now is a great time to reevaluate how much you get out your network plans.
“One of the things you want to think about is how much mobile data you’re actually using right now,” said Moore-Crispin.
When you’re at home, you’re most likely connecting to WiFi. That means an unlimited mobile data plan might not be necessary right now.
“Maybe that $80, $90, or $100 unlimited plan doesn’t look that good right now,” said Moore-Crispin.
Consider trimming your plan. Other cell phone companies, like Ting Mobile, may offer more flexible features to your needs. But if you do like your current service, it never hurts to ask for a lower price. Moore-Crispin recommends you call your phone company to compare rates.
“One trick is to look at what your company is offering new customers as to existing customers,” he said.
One conversation with your provider could mean a lower bill for you. Moore-Crispin does offer a piece of advice though: Now is not a good time to sign a new long-term contract.
“You really don’t want to be signing on for any sort of financial commitments moving forward, just until we figure things out a little more,” he said.
Now that your cell phone plan is figured out, what about catching a break on your internet service, like Cox?
“We used to have data caps, but we removed those at this time,” said David D’Aquin, manager of public affairs for Cox. “So people don’t have to worry about how much internet they’re using.”
D’Aquin offers some tips to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to internet services. Start with your wireless camera systems, like Ring.
“Because a lot of time they are running at the highest resolution 24/7 because that’s the default. but if you’re at house, you might not need it at the highest resolution at that time,” D’Aquin said.
Adjust the settings for your home camera system and save the bandwidth. Also, move your router away from the microwave or family fish tank. These things can cause router wave interference.
“You want to make sure your router is placed in a centralized area in our home, away from anything complicated like an aquarium,” said D’Aquin.
