FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be prepared for another warm and steamy April morning.
It will be unseasonably warm Thursday, but we will not threaten the record.
Aside from patchy fog this morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and light west winds. Highs will top out at 86°.
A few scattered showers are expected on First Alert Doppler radar by late afternoon. There is a 50% coverage during the evening.
We’ll trend cooler overnight with lows in the upper 50°s.
Showers will linger into Friday morning, becoming noticeably cooler. Highs tomorrow will only reach 73°.
