FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day declared for Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert Weather Team is declaring Easter Sunday a First Alert Action Day.
Before Sunday we have two additional threats for severe weather.
The risk for severe weather tonight and Saturday is lower (Marginal: 1 out of 5) than the threat for Easter Sunday (Enhanced: 3 out of 5).
Regardless of the threat level, residents of the local area should stay weather aware for the next several days.
Storms tonight will originate in Central and East Texas and quickly move east across the state line into South Louisiana. They will arrive in metro Baton Rouge after dark between 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.
One or two storms will have the potential for becoming strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and possible quarter sized hail.
A cold front will push south to the coast overnight into early Friday morning delivering drier and cooler weather through Saturday morning.
A strong storm system will be approaching from the west over the Easter Weekend. This storm system will cause the cold front to lift back north as a warm front during the day Saturday.
As the warm front pushes through it could trigger scattered showers and t-storms. Once again, one or two storms will have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging winds and possible quarter sized hail.
The storm system will begin to push into the local area during the day Sunday. The greatest potential for severe weather Easter Sunday will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
All modes of severe weather will be possible with the potential for a few strong, long lasting tornadoes across the Gulf Coast states.
Be sure to have a way of being notified if severe weather occurs in your area. Use either a NOAA weather radio or our free First Alert Weather App. Make sure all severe weather notifications are turned on and you have your location set properly. Tutorials on this procedure can be found at www.wafb.com/weatherapp.
Rain amounts appear manageable at this time with many receiving between 1-2″ of rain. A few isolated spots could receive upwards of 3-4″ which could result in some very localized nuisance flooding. We dry out and cool down once again for the following week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.