Denham Springs print shop makes barriers for healthcare workers

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Some front-line workers at Ocshner Medical Center in Baton Rouge say they feel a little safer thanks to Five Star Printing and Signs in Denham Springs. The owner, Daniel Paline, built acrylic barriers to help protect nurses and doctors who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
“I think anybody dealing with a COVID patient would benefit from this. We’re shielded from any of the droplets coming out, and that will offer us an additional barrier to immunity from any virus possibly submitted,” said a doctor using the new barrier.
Paline says his wife and perioperative director, Holly, brought the idea to him after she saw a similar version online.
“I get an email saying, ‘Can we do this?’ Because of the situation I had plenty of time, so as soon as the material became available, we went right to work,” said Paline.
Paline says he closed the doors to most customers after the government ordered non-essential businesses to shut down. However, he says he found a new way to put his equipment to use.
“We made several prototype samples and brought them here so they could look at them and see what best fits their needs,” said Paline.
After a few days, Paline says he finished the final product, which doctors began using immediately.
“They are coughing a little bit, there can be some spray some droplets, so this can actually contain that over the patients. It doesn’t replace any of our PPE, but it definitely adds another layer of protection to keep them safe during that process," Holly said.
Paline says he has already created six functional barriers for Ochsner Medical Center and will produce more as supplies become available. He tells WAFB he’s grateful to be able to help the front-line workers who are constantly putting their lives at risk to help others.
“We’re a printing company. We design signage and paper, print, and things like that, but to be able to re-purpose our equipment for something that helps our front-line workers really helped us make a difference. From a small business in Denham Springs, it just feels really good,” Paline said.
