Warnings related to new Coronavirus related scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning against a new nationwide scam revolving around stimulus checks.
The scam is either a text or an email with a link, requiring receivers to click the link and fill out a survey in order to receive their stimulus checks.
“We are trying to get the word out to people and let them know that the government will never ever contact you via text message," said Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau. "They won’t contact you by phone. They won’t contact you via email and ask you to take such a survey or text.”
But that’s not the only scam the BBB is warning against.
One scam leads consumers to believe they are buying essential products like hand sanitizers, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, from a third-party seller. After purchasing the products, the consumer never receives them.
Another scam is targeting those working from home.
“You have your business email compromise scams, where you have your bosses that are supposedly telling you to wire money, to send money, or you’re getting information like that through an email, and you think it’s your boss but it’s really not,” Guth said. “There’s the IT scams, where you’re either getting a phone call or your popup on your Window computer, for example, asking you to update your Windows software.”
When you click on these links, malware gets immediately downloaded onto your device.
According to Guth, these scams are variations of pre-existing scams.
“We have your traditional scams, it’s always an online purchase scam of some sort," Guth said. "We,ll when there’s a crisis situation that happens, scammers will take that fear that people have, during that crisis, and take that traditional scam and put a twist on it.”
Being aware and taking precautions is the best way to prevent these scams.
“When in doubt check it out," Guth said. "Don’t click on any links that come to you claiming they are a government agency. Don’t click on any emails, text messages. If you receive a phone call, hang up. Don’t engage with those people, because it is 100 percent a scammer.”
Guth says to report scams to local law enforcement.
If you are a victim of a scam, there are a few steps Guth advises to take.
“Based on what information you provided, you will need to put out an alert maybe on your social security number, by freezing your credit temporarily," Guth said. You’ll have to contact all three of the credit bureaus. If you gave out your personal account information, you’ll need to get those accounts flagged or possibly close and reopen new bank accounts."
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.