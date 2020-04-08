US Dept. of Health awards nearly $30 million to La. hospitals

“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals. HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve, from our cities to our rural towns.”