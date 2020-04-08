TurboTax launches tool to help get stimulus checks if you don’t file tax returns

(WAFB) - TurboTax has launched a new stimulus registration tool in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service to help low-income Americans who don’t usually file taxes get their stimulus aid checks.
The tool is free and allows people to file a minimum tax return with the IRS to determine if they’re eligible for the stimulus payment. If eligible, users will need to answer a few questions and choose whether to get the payment through direct deposit or check.
Approximately 140 million households will receive stimulus checks.
Eligibility is based on your most recent tax return and your adjusted gross income. If you already filed your 2019 taxes ,your eligibility will be based on that. If not, the Internal Revenue Service will use your 2018 taxes to determine if you qualify.
The benefit is available not only to those who have filed taxes, but also to those who receive Social Security benefits as long as they’ve received their SSA-1099 or RB-1099 forms.
Single adults with income up to $75,000 will get a $1,200 payment. Married couples with income up to $150,000 will get $2,400. Single parents who file as head of household with income up to $112,500 will get the full $1,200 check.
Additionally, Americans who qualify for the stimulus payment and have children will get an additional $500 per child under 17.
Reduced checks will be available for single adults who earn between $75,001 and $99,000 and married couples who earn between $150,001 and $198,000. The check will be reduced by $5 for every $100 over $75,000 for single adults and $150,000 for married couples.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.