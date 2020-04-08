Hammond restaurant to offer free vegetarian meals to the public April 9-16

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The owners of the Punjabi Dhaba restaurant in Hammond say they will be giving away free meals from April 9 to April 16 to anyone who stops by the restaurant.
The free vegetarian meals will be served from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 9. The owners say the meals will not be spicy.
The Indian restaurant has been closed since restaurants were forced to only provide take-out, delivery, or drive-through service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is our way of giving back to our community. It’s what our religion tells us to do. We will start with seven days and depending on the need in our community, we will go as long as we can. It’s something that is in our heart to do,” said co-owner Goli Singh.
The Sikh religion teaches its followers to give in times of need.
After 5 p.m., each day the owners say they will deliver 100 meals to the local hospital in Hammond as a “thank you” to all the healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.
In the Sikh temples, which is called a Gurdwara, after services, a vegetarian meal is provided free of cost to the congregation and anyone else who wants/needs a meal. In Gurdwaras across the world, hundreds of thousands of people, including the homeless, are provided vegetarian meals (referred to as a “langar”). Per the religion, a langar is not to be served with meat.
Which is why this free boxed meal will not include any meat.
At first, Singh says they will provide meals for pickup at the restaurant for the next seven days. They will also donate meals to the hospital for seven days.
“If there is a need past seven days, we still continue with the boxed meals for 2, 3, 4 or however long we are needed,” said co-owner Paul Jammu.
The restaurant is located inside the Shell gas station at 2201 SW Railroad Ave. in Hammond. Anyone is welcome to get the meals.
For more information about the restaurant click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.