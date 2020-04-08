Geico giving credit to policyholders who renew between April 8 and Oct. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Geico insurance says it’s giving auto and motorcycle policyholders whose policy comes up for new between April 8 and Oct. 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The credit will also apply to any new policies purchased during this period. The company says the credit is part of its ongoing efforts to assist policyholders during the pandemic.
Policyholders can we expect credits to average about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy.
Geico estimates the benefit to its 18 million auto and one million motorcycle policyholders to be about $2.5 billion.
Current policyholders can expect to see the credit when your policy renews. The company says you do not need to take any action to receive this credit.
