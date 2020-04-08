FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Way too warm for April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The main story for your mid-week weather is the April heat!
Early Wednesday morning temperatures will be within a few degrees of a normal daytime high for this time of year.
Later this afternoon, we’ll likely either tie or set a brand new record high when we top out at a forecast temperature of 88°. The previous record today’s date is 87° set in 2015.
In the meantime, if you have to be out, please be aware of patchy fog. Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix with only a few spotty/isolated showers.
Overnight, lows will dip into the uppers 60°s and lower 70°s.
Showers are possible Thursday morning, and coverage increases during the afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will peak around 84°.
