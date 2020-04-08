FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for severe weather over Easter weekend

Unfortunately, a much more energetic system is still scheduled for arrival during the Easter weekend. The weekend setup includes the potential for strong to severe storms and some heavy downpours. Confidence in the onset of severe storms is not especially high just yet, but it has been slowly increasing over the last couple of days. Given the severe threat, the Storm Team is posting a First Alert heads-up for late Saturday into Sunday, with all modes of severe weather on the table at this time. In addition, rains of 1” to 3” are expected with just about all of that falling in less than 24 hours. It all ends on Sunday, although the timing of the activity still differs between models.