FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for severe weather over Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looks like we missed that record high Wednesday thanks to the clouds (not that anyone is complaining).
A few light passing showers and sprinkles will roll through parts of the WAFB area through Wednesday evening. Expect a mainly dry overnight and early morning with mostly cloudy skies and pockets of light fog for Thursday’s daybreak. It will be another muggy morning start with temperatures at or above 70° at daybreak for metro Baton Rouge.
A cold front will be moving from north to south through Louisiana Thursday and is expected to pass through the capital region sometime between late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers will develop over the area from midday into the afternoon, yet daytime highs will still manage to reach the mid 80s for Baton Rouge even with the front’s passage.
In fact, rains will increase after the front has moved south of the Red Stick, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into the evening.
Thursday’s late evening activity will extend into Friday morning, then subside later in the day. Severe storms are not expected and most of the WAFB area can expect less than 0.2” for the Thursday/Friday event.
Cooler air behind the Thursday front will keep highs in the low to mid 70s Friday with fair to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening.
Unfortunately, a much more energetic system is still scheduled for arrival during the Easter weekend. The weekend setup includes the potential for strong to severe storms and some heavy downpours. Confidence in the onset of severe storms is not especially high just yet, but it has been slowly increasing over the last couple of days. Given the severe threat, the Storm Team is posting a First Alert heads-up for late Saturday into Sunday, with all modes of severe weather on the table at this time. In addition, rains of 1” to 3” are expected with just about all of that falling in less than 24 hours. It all ends on Sunday, although the timing of the activity still differs between models.
The following work week opens with a beautiful Monday. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 70s from Tuesday through Friday. While the Storm Team is including low-end rain chances for a number of days next week, the work week weather looks to be mostly cooperative from Monday through Thursday (April 13 through 16).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.