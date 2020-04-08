Family of Gov. Edwards’ staffer who died from COVID-19 announces memorial service

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of April Dunn, the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council who died of complications from COVID-19, has announced the details of her memorial service.
Dunn, 33, worked with Governor John Bel Edwards through the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. She served as a senior coordinator where she worked with businesses to make their workforce more inclusive.
Family members say they had a small, private memorial service for Dunn shortly after her death on March 28.
A larger memorial service for Dunn will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Baton Rouge at 9 a.m. Friday, July 31, according to Dunn’s family.
