Class of 2020 missing out on milestones due to COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As idyllic as lounging lakeside on a sunny day may seem, it’s not where four high school seniors want to spend their Spring Break.
St. Joseph’s Academy senior, Camille Hosea, is supposed to be at the beach.
“People from Louisiana aren’t allowed into Florida,” she explained, the others sitting with her.
Catholic High senior, Chandler Gibson, is supposed to be fishing on Grand Isle, and Emma Gary, also from SJA, should be at the beach with her family.
“Just closer to my family than I would like right now,” she chuckled.
The coronavirus did not just cancel class; it cancelled spring break as well.
“Instead of being at the beach, we’re at home trying not to get sick.” Hosea added.
It’s just one more disappointment for the entire Class of 2020.
“I think I had the first week of school freshman year and the next week was the flood,” Hosea said.
Her family’s home, like so many in the capital region, took on three feet of water.
Seniors of 2020, who were freshmen back in 2016, found themselves manning wheelbarrows, swinging sledgehammers, and shoveling muck from their homes. Instead of making new friends and tackling new subjects, they started high school waist-deep in survival.
Gibson remembered, “I was working 13 to 14-hour days to get these houses fixed, even for people I didn’t know.”
But this senior class learned that rain does not last forever.
“Our class has been through a lot together,” said Gary, “and I think we’ve all learned to adapt.”
They eventually got on with the business of learning and being kids again, and all the things that go with high school life: football games, homecomings, and winter formals, only to have their senior year yanked from under their feet.
Camden Boudreaux is also a senior at Catholic High.
“I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed school,” he said. "I used to think I hated it. You never realize how much you appreciate something 'til you don’t have it.
As much as they miss seeing their friends, these seniors say they miss their classes, their teachers, and the jokes that you have to be there to understand.
The Class of 2020 will not celebrate Spring Break on the beach. They will not go to prom.
“It’s one of those things that every senior looks forward to,” said Gary.
They will not relive the memories they created at end-of-the-year parties.
“You’ve been going to school with them for the last four years,” Hosea said, “and you want to get to spend the last couple of months with them and say goodbye.”
They will not get that last goodbye hug as they leave their graduation ceremonies... if there even is a ceremony.
More than anything else, the capital region Class of 2020 has survived.
“I think it says we’re really strong,” said Hosea. “We have pushed through.”
“I think you just have to make the best of it,” said Gibson. “You take it as it comes.”
This class may have learned the most important lesson of all: It’s not about how many times life knocks you down, but what counts is how many times you get back up.
