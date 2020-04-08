BRG opens new family medicine clinic on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has opened a new family medicine clinic on O’Neal Lane.
BRG made the announcement Tuesday, April 7. The clinic, called Baton Rouge General Physicians - O’Neal Lane, will be led by Dr. Stephen McCulloh.
Dr. McCulloh will see patients via telehealth in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The reality is that COVID-19 is not the only health issue affecting us,” said Dr. McCulloh. “People still have chronic conditions, and while we want to encourage everyone to stay at home, we don’t want you to put your health at risk by putting off your medical care.”
Potential patients are asked to call ahead before coming to the clinic so the team can determine the best course of action.
“My goal as a family medicine doctor is to meet my patients where they are, whether they want to see me face to face, talk through their online portal, or have an appointment through a virtual telehealth visit,” said Dr. McCulloh.
Each patient will be given a mask upon arrival, BRG officials say, and patients will be asked to remain six feet apart while in the waiting room.
Dr. McCulloh is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and earned his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine at BRG and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.
The new clinic is located at 2645 O’Neal Ln., Building B, Suite A in Baton Rouge. The clinic’s phone number is 225-333-3660.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.