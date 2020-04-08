BRG leaders practice social distancing while working in Incident Command Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you hear about a command center, you might think about a space where critical thinkers are putting their heads together for quick-fix answers during a storm.
”Usually you’ll see our Incident Command Center go up during natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes. The floods of 2016 brought our Incident Command Center together," said Stephen Mumford, chief operating office for Baton Rouge General (BRG).
While our community isn’t feeling the impacts of a storm, this pandemic is putting stress on area hospitals. So the command center at BRG was launched weeks ago to counter that.
“It’s a 24/7 operation where we’re constantly communicating with each other about what’s going on and planning for what we’re going to see in the future,” Mumford explained.
Under normal circumstances, the center will open for a few days at a time. Mumford says this COVID pandemic is lasting far longer than any other storm they have encountered.
“This has gone on for a month now and it could go on even longer," he said.
The COO says the room is usually packed with leaders of different divisions.
“Usually, we would have all section chiefs in the room talking. We can’t do that anymore,” he said.
Video chats are becoming an essential communication tool as doctors at the ground level are social distancing. The COO says they know what resources are critical to their mission. That’s why personal protective equipment (PPE) will continue to not just be a hot topic, but a necessary one.
“Every day we’re saying here’s what we had yesterday, here’s how much we had today,” Mumford said. “We can calculate what we call a burn rate, which is how fast we’re going through PPE."
Mumford says a representative from each one of various departments like nursing, imaging, or logistics will take part in the daily meetings. The logistics branch keeps track of the inventory on hand and shares a report with hospital leaders.
Four to five calls per day focus on planning. Mumford says bed capacity, ventilators, and patients results are always included in reports. Right now, BRG sends its tests off for confirmation, but they’re hoping to test in-house soon.
“We’re constantly exploring alternate labs that we can use to run our tests to get a quicker turnaround time,” Mumford said. “The LSU lab has been phenomenal for us.”
Leaders of BRG say they also have a conference call with leaders of other local health systems. There's a mutual agreement between all local hospitals, Mumford says, so when one needs help, another can step in.
Mumford says they also work to make sure medical staff members feel safe. He says they’re constantly talking to staff to make sure they follow proper guidelines while wearing PPE. The goal is to make sure they feel safe going home to their families.
