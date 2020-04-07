What local public transportation, like CATS and Uber, are doing to protect your health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government and health officials advise you to stay home. However, some of us still have to make a trip to the pharmacy and public transportation may be a big part of that. Now, some transportation systems work to give you a safe ride during the pandemic.
Starting April 5, CATS temporarily reduced its daily fixed-route service in response to the stay at home order. (https://www.brcats.com/page/covid19-updates) That means less frequency and fewer hours for bus rides.
“The span of service is a later in the morning and a little earlier in the evening,” said William “Bill” Deville, CEO of CATS.
Deville knows this may be inconvenient for essential workers or grocery store trips right now. But, he says this is just one necessary measure to protect riders.
“We are doing everything we can to keep the vehicles safe,” he said.
That also includes waived bus fares to limit interactions between riders and bus operators. Plus, riders don’t enter the bus now like they used to.
“To protect the driver and customers, we are only using the rear door for entering and exiting,” said Deville.
As for social distancing, Deville explains that every other seat on the bus is sectioned off and they have a limit of 10 riders on a bus at a time. However, the buses rarely reach that 10-person limit.
“That’s very seldom because there are hardly anybody riding besides essential people right now.”
CATS isn’t the only transit system to implement such measures. Deville contacts bus services around the country to make sure that everyone is on the same page.
“We make sure that we trying to do the best practices, as well as the other,” he said. “And so far it’s been pretty consistent.”
Some of us don’t use the bus like we use ride share apps, though. Uber said in a press release that they remain in close contact with local public health authorities at this time. They also said they work to provide drivers with disinfectants to keep cars clean, but because supplies are limited, they prioritize supplies to drivers in cities with the greatest need.
Neither Uber nor Lyft would agree to an interview on the subject.
When you schedule a ride, you’ll have to question your driver how he or she is protecting your health.
Learn more about Uber’s COVID-19 updates here (https://www.uber.com/us/en/coronavirus/). Also, see Lyft’s latest information on the coronavirus here (https://www.lyft.com/safety/coronavirus).
