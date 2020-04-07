Mayor to start free financial literacy workshops to help Baton Rouge families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has partnered with several Baton Rouge non-profit organizations to offer free financial literacy workshops to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workshops will explain how to make a budget, how to make the most out of federal stimulus checks, and how to apply for additional assistance.
Mayor Broome anticipates qualified recipients will receive the federal stimulus checks in mid-April.
Capital Area United Way, Hope Ministries, Junior League of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Jump Start, and the EmployBR Program have partnered with Mayor Broome to put on the online workshops.
The mayor’s online financial workshops will begin on April 14. Mayor Broome is expected to give details on how to access the workshops at a later date.
Schedule of Mayor Broome’s Online Financial Planning Workshops:
· April 14-Demystifying COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
· April 16-Creating and Managing a COVID-19 Budget
· April 21-Securing Relief Services during COVID-19
· April 23-Breaking Down the Unemployment Process
· April 28-Creating a Game Plan for an Emergency Reserve
· April 30-Assessing Spending Habits During COVID-19 and Beyond, A New Normal for Money Management
For Baton Rouge residents in need of a job, Hope Ministries offers a program called “The Way To Work,” which helps people get hired and stay employed. Click here for more information on the program.
The Capital Area United Way is offering additional financial advice through its Geaux Save program by clicking here. You can also get free tax filing information from the Capital Area United Way by clicking here.
