Gov. Edwards signs emergency order on unemployment

Gov. Edwards signs emergency order on unemployment
COVID-19 State of Emergency Provisions for Emergency Unemployment and Necessary State Employees (Source: Office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards)
By Rachael Thomas | April 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 5:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, April 7, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation related to unemployment and the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

LWC is currently trying to handle an unprecedented number of new claims as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

The proclamation address several issues related to unemployment claims and workers’ compensation. It also deems healthcare workers and first responders as essential for the purposes of the federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act.

Click here to read the full proclamation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.