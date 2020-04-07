Gov. Edwards: African Americans and those with hypertension most at-risk of COVID-19

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 14,867 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 512 deaths as of Monday afternoon (April 6).
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached 1,809. Of those, 563 patients require ventilation.
Four of the six parishes/counties in the country with deaths per capita are in Louisiana: St. John, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Charles.
People who suffer hypertension and African Americans are most at risk when it comes to COVID-19 cases, according to numbers released by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday (April 6).
He said the state is starting to see real signs the migrations measures are producing results.
“If we start flattening the curve it’s only because of the mitigation practices.,” Edwards said.
New hospital admissions are trending downward.
It's still too soon to know if Louisiana is seeing a peak. The White House told them weekend numbers tend to be less than data reported during the week.
"We'll be looking at this data over the next several days to come," Edwards said.
Edwards thanked Pres. Donald Trump for the 200 ventilators he sent. Arkansas will be sending ventilators to the state as well. The governor thanked both the president and Arkansas governor for the much needed equipment.
Of the 753 new ventilators, 553 have been distributed. Others are at the warehouse in Baton Rouge and will be distributed as needed.
A lot of this has to do with the great work being done in Louisiana hospitals themselves.
The Louisiana Department of Health will start showing new data on deaths including race, underlying conditions and date of death. Information will be updated every week.
The governor said on face-coverings, most importantly you are protecting others from yourself. You do not need to do this when exercising or where you'll be in extended distance of other people.
And he stressed that the convention center in New Orleans is a step-down facility. The purpose is to allow our Tier I Hospitals to more frequently rotate their beds and to get people out of the hospital sooner than they otherwise would
The Medical Monitoring Station at the convention center is now open. There are 23 COVID-19 patients at the facility.
The governor and state health leaders continue to ask people to stay at home, or call 211 if they have symptoms. Doctors are close to being overwhelmed, so only call medical workers if you have a fever, dry cough and feel beyond like normal cold-like symptoms.
Businesses need to find a way to keep people at home. RTA will only offer essential services. City leaders are expecting a large number of results which will be “very sobering.” There will be a substantial spread of COVID-19, the mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
The city of New Orleans urged citizens to stay at home in a tweet after a high increase in reported numbers.
“As #COVID19 #Coronavirus testing capacity continues to expand, we will have a better understanding of the rate of infection locally. But what these numbers indicate is what we already expected: that there is substantial community spread. That’s why it’s so critical to stay home,” Cantrell said in a statement.
Edwards continued to stress that people should stay at home, and avoid large gatherings.
“Please stop what you’re doing. In the grand scheme of things, it just doesn’t make sense,” he said.
Officials continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
The first case of COVID-19 was announced in New Orleans on March 9.
Several parishes are offering testing for COVID-19. Each testing site has its own criteria and protocol. It is advised to call first before heading to a location to confirm they are open and have not met the testing cap for the day.
