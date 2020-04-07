FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The area dealt with a few passing showers Tuesday, yet even where it did rain, the duration was usually brief and amounts generally were marginal.
While a spotty shower or two could still occur through the night and into early Wednesday morning, most of the area stays dry and under the clouds with Wednesday daybreak temperatures around 70° for the capital region. Like Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through much of Wednesday. Set afternoon rain chances at 20%. Maybe the bigger weather story Wednesday will be highs that climb into the upper 80s, potentially breaking a record at BR’s Metro Airport.
Thursday will be wetter. A cold front will be move from north to south through Louisiana during the day, bringing scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm. Thursday rain chances are highest during the latter half of the day with rains extending into Friday morning after the front has moved through.
Two-day rain totals are likely to be 0.5” or less for most WAFB communities and severe weather is not a serious concern.
Unfortunately, Easter weekend looks wet and potentially stormy. An upper-level disturbance to the west will track across Texas Saturday and move into the mid-Mississippi Valley Sunday morning. Showers and storms will begin to impact the WAFB region as early as Saturday afternoon and evening and continue into Easter Sunday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the American GFS model shows the rains ending before noon on Easter Sunday, while the European ECMWF continues the rains into Sunday afternoon.
The latest guidance suggests widespread two-day rain totals ranging from 1” to 2” for the WAFB area with locally higher totals. The current guidance has yet to solidly confirm a significant severe weather threat during the Easter weekend, but the Storm Team will be closely watching developments and trends over the coming days. At this point, it looks like the greatest threat for strong to severe storms appears to be Sunday morning.
A few showers could linger into early Monday morning, but the skies should be clearing by midday. If you’re looking for some sunnier weather, Monday looks like the start of a run of dry days that could extend through most or all of the work week (April 13 through 17).
