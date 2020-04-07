FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry, possible record temps coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another very quiet, but steamy spring morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
No activity to speak of on First Alert Doppler radar. Most neighborhoods will stay dry today.
We’re looking at a 30% coverage of rain later this afternoon.
It will be rather breezy and warm as highs top out in the mid-80°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a warm low in the upper 60°s and lower 70°s.
We are expect to tie or break the record high for Wednesday as mid-afternoon temps push 88°.
