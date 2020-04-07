Entergy partners with numerous organizations ‘Fueling the Fight’ against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy has now partnered with several organizations to help provide food and money to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entergy is working with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), ExxonMobil, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA) Foundation, the BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana Foundation, and Humana.
The project aims to provide up to $290,000 in relief funds for those affected by the pandemic.
According to a release, Entergy has created and donated $100,000 to a BRAF fund called Fueling the Fight, which aims to cover the cost of food and labor associated with providing meals to hospital workers and non-profit organizations that need help. Entergy says it will also match individual donations up to $50,000 and has asked other organizations to do the same.
BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana Foundation and Humana have each given another $50,000, while ExxonMobile Baton Rouge and the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company have donated a total of $40,000. Exxon says it is also supporting local efforts by providing gas cards to hospitals and non-profits.
“As one of the largest businesses in the Baton Rouge area, this is simply us doing the right thing,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “We pride ourselves on being there when our communities need us, and this is us simply answering that call. Through this donation, we’re able to help out such a wide array of people, and I’m thrilled our business partners are pitching in to do the same.”
Meals will be provided by restaurants involved with the Better Together Restaurant Coalition.
“This is one of the greatest examples of a community coming together that I’ve been a part of,” said Jody Montelaro, vice president of public affairs for Entergy Louisiana. “Partners such as BlueCross, Humana, ExxonMobil, and LMOGA Foundation are examples of our large business community pulling resources together to keep medical care and charitable organizations going strong during this time of need. We recognize that there are many others already doing great things in our community and we wanted to provide companies and individuals with an additional option to help out in this endeavor.”
Those who want to donate to the fund can do so online here. Companies that would like to contribute should contact Jody Montelaro at 225-381-5865 or jmontel@entergy.com or Deborah Sternberg at 225-236-7227 or dsternberg@gmail.com.
Non-profit organizations that need assistance should contact Ashley Cain of the LMOGA Foundation at 225-387-3205 or ashley.cain@lmoga.com.
