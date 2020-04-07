Entergy partners with numerous organizations ‘Fueling the Fight’ against COVID-19

“This is one of the greatest examples of a community coming together that I’ve been a part of,” said Jody Montelaro, vice president of public affairs for Entergy Louisiana. “Partners such as BlueCross, Humana, ExxonMobil, and LMOGA Foundation are examples of our large business community pulling resources together to keep medical care and charitable organizations going strong during this time of need. We recognize that there are many others already doing great things in our community and we wanted to provide companies and individuals with an additional option to help out in this endeavor.”