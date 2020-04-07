CATS will operate on a modified schedule on Good Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) say buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday, April 10.
Officials want to remind riders that CATS is currently running a modified schedule due to COVID-19.
Riders are encouraged to check the CATS website or call Customer Service to get updated Sunday schedule information regarding their route.
For more information about routes and schedules
