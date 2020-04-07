Catch Laine Hardy on a 15-stop virtual tour right from your house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish heartthrob and American Idol Laine Hardy is going on a virtual tour to bring his music, along with two brand new songs, right into your living room while you stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardy will launch "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country" on all streaming platforms on April 10.
In honor of his new songs, you can catch Hardy performing live online on his "Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour," which includes 15 Facebook live concerts through the end of May.
“My family is all staying home together, including my cousin who is also my drummer. Makes sense to make some music while we’re at it. Really miss being on the road and can’t wait to share these new songs online," Hardy says.
Find a complete listing of Laine Hardy concert dates, including virtual tour stop details, at LaineHardyMusic.com.
