BREC will close parks to vehicle traffic during Easter weekend amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say BREC parks will be open during the Easter weekend but 58 parks will be closed to vehicular traffic to prevent large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson says some of the park gates will begin to close as early as Wednesday, April 8. Crews will work to have all of the parking lots closed by noon on Good Friday.
Wilson says Easter weekend is historically one of the busiest times of the year for BREC Parks as large groups of people gather to celebrate the holiday with picnics and crawfish boils. He says officials decided to close the parks to vehicular traffic to prevent large gatherings and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The full list of the BREC parks that will be closed to vehicles is available by clicking here.
Wilson says you can still visit all BREC Parks, except its Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, by walking or riding your bike to the parks.
BREC parks and trails available to people for walking, hiking, bicycle riding, and other healthy activity while continuing physical distancing.
“In addition to BREC staff monitoring parks, we are also working closely with elected officials, law enforcement and other agencies to ensure that we strike the proper balance between offering access to our parks for essential outdoor activities while ensuring visitors comply with CDC guidelines for physical distancing and Governor Edwards’ order to limit groups to under 10 people,” Wilson said.
RELATED STORIES:
“We are encouraged to see that even when there are what appears to be large numbers of people in our parks, most visitors are using the acreage provided to spread out and keep a proper distance from each other. We are taking steps this weekend to ensure that trend continues and to remind visitors not to let their guards down during this pivotal time in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Wilson.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.