First COVID-19 death reported in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in Assumption Parish by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
According to the LDH, there are 84 cases of COVID-19, as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
COVID-19 is commonly referred to as the coronavirus.
Officials with the Assumption Parish Police Jury and Office of Emergency Preparedness posted about the parish’s first coronavirus death on Facebook.
“We are extremely saddened by today’s report from the LA Dept of Health providing information of the first recorded COVID-19 related death in Assumption Parish,” Officials said in the post.
“Regretfully, we still haven’t received updated diagnosis location information. It is extremely important to move forward through this time adhering to the Governor’s orders of social distancing and staying home when at all possible. As the holiday weekend approaches, we implore you to continue this course of action. It is against the very roots of our Cajun souls and culture and it is extremely difficult to be away from the people we love the most BUT each of us doing our part is the best thing we can do right now,” Officials said.
