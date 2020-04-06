Saints legend Tom Dempsey remembered as a fighter full of personality by friends

Dempsey’s stint with the Saints was just two seasons but after his playing career spanned nine more years with four more teams, he returned to the Crescent City and called it home until he passed late Saturday night. “He was a big personality - a great spirit,” longtime columnist Jeff Duncan of FOX 8 and The Athletic remarked Sunday. “He was someone who loved life, loved telling stories, had a very self-deprecating sense of humor. So the person we all grew to love, his family and all of his friends, that spirit and personality was largely gone late in his life as he was battling dementia and some other issues so I do feel like, in a lot of ways, he’s at peace now from his quality of life just not being what it was. He was someone that fit in perfectly with New Orleans, especially back in those old New Orleans Saints fun-loving teams of the sixties."