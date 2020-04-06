More medications to help treat symptoms of COVID-19 secured for La. patients

“I want to thank the governor for his assistance on this issue,” said Attorney General Landry. “In this fight to reduce the number of infections caused by the COVID-19 virus, Ochsner Health is considering all treatment options for our patients who are so acutely ill. It is amazing that Attorney General Landry and Governor Edwards were able to connect healthcare providers in Louisiana with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. to receive distribution of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets. In addition, the attorney general and governor were able to secure the distribution of thousands of packs of Zithromax (azithromycin), also known as Z-Pak. Ochsner Health is very grateful for this increased drug supply across the state, along with the ongoing help of the attorney general and governor in assisting health systems in our fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said Warner Thomas, president & CEO of Ochsner Health.