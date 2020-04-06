Mestizo hosting Easter Bunny drive-thru selfie

Mestizo hosting Easter Bunny drive-thru selfie
File Photo of the Easter Bunny
By Nick Gremillion | April 6, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 1:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is giving families the opportunity to safely take photos with the Easter Bunny during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant will be hosting a drive-thru where children can take selfies in the car with the Easter Bunny in the background.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Mestizo.

Participaticpants will be given a free Easter gift.

Mestizo is located at 2323 S Acadian Thwy. For more information, call 225-387-2699.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.