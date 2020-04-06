Mestizo hosting Easter Bunny drive-thru selfie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is giving families the opportunity to safely take photos with the Easter Bunny during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant will be hosting a drive-thru where children can take selfies in the car with the Easter Bunny in the background.
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Mestizo.
Participaticpants will be given a free Easter gift.
Mestizo is located at 2323 S Acadian Thwy. For more information, call 225-387-2699.
