McDonald’s at Lockhart Crossing closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The McDonald’s on LA Highway 16 at Lockhart Road in Denham Springs has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the franchise owner. The area where the restaurant is located is known as Lockhart’s Crossing.
John Valluzzo whose company owns and operates several McDonald’s restaurants in the Baton Rouge area, including the Lockhart Road location, says the employee last worked at the restaurant on March 29.
“As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant and performed a deep clean as well as notify local public health authorities. We have since worked with the health department to ensure we are following guidelines,” Valluzo said in a statement to WAFB. “Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people.”
Valluzzo said management at the Lockhart Road McDonald’s reached out to all of the restaurant’s staff who came in contact with the employee who contracted COVID-19. Those employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Valluzzo Companies, the business Valuzzo owns, has been in contact with the COVID-19 positive employee and providing them support as they recover.
“Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery,” Valuzzo said.
