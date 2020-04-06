LSP: 3 crashes in 4 hours leave 4 dead in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troop A reported four people died in three separate crashes, two involving pedestrians, within a span of four hours Monday, April 6.
Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the first crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-10 West near the Whiskey Bay exit in Iberville Parish. He added Judy McClellan, 48, of Marianna, Fla. died as a result.
According to investigators, McClellan was driving a 2019 Nissan Frontier that veered off the road and hit a concrete guardrail, which left the truck undrivable in the right lane. LSP said McClellan and her passenger got out of the pickup around the same time that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was headed their way. The Silverado slammed into the Frontier, which was pushed into McClellan, according to troopers.
Authorities said McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They said the driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They added he was properly buckled at the time of the crash. Investigators do not suspect impairment, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. Troopers are still investigating what caused the Nissan to hit the guardrail and other factors in the deadly crash.
The second deadly crash happened just a while later, a little after 2 a.m., on LA 983 (Bueche Road) north of LA 985 (Rosehill Drive) in Bueche in West Baton Rouge Parish. Scrantz said two people died in that one but they have not yet been identified.
Troopers reported a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was headed north on Bueche Road when it went off the shoulder and slammed into a nearby tree. They added the vehicle then caught fire. According to Scrantz, both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. He added it is not yet known if impairment was a factor but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. Officials said they also don’t yet know what caused the Jeep to leave the road in the first place. The investigation is ongoing.
The third deadly crash happened a little before 5:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 946 (Joor Road) north of LA Hwy 37 (Greenwell Springs Road) in Greenwell Springs in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers have not yet identified the pedestrian who was killed but reported it was a man.
According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing Joor Road and was hit by a 2014 Nissan Rogue. Scrantz said the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. He added it is believed the pedestrian was impaired at the time of the crash. He also said a blood sample was taken from him further analysis. He added the driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. Troopers said the driver was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.
