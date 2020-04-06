LSP: 3 crashes in 4 hours leave 4 dead in Baton Rouge area

Authorities said McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They said the driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They added he was properly buckled at the time of the crash. Investigators do not suspect impairment, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. Troopers are still investigating what caused the Nissan to hit the guardrail and other factors in the deadly crash.