FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy stretch of days ahead

Tuesday starts off under the clouds and in the upper 60s around the capital region with a pocket or two of light, patchy fog, but nothing widespread. Scattered showers will be accompanied by a couple of rumbles of thunder Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances set at 40% for the day. Most WAFB neighborhoods that get rain will received 0.1” or less, and severe storms are not a serious concern. Highs Tuesday will be in the min 80s.