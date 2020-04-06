FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy stretch of days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spotty sprinkles are possible through Monday evening and the Storm Team is calling for isolated showers overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday starts off under the clouds and in the upper 60s around the capital region with a pocket or two of light, patchy fog, but nothing widespread. Scattered showers will be accompanied by a couple of rumbles of thunder Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances set at 40% for the day. Most WAFB neighborhoods that get rain will received 0.1” or less, and severe storms are not a serious concern. Highs Tuesday will be in the min 80s.
After a morning start near 70°, the First Alert Forecast includes isolated afternoon showers Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s (temperatures that will flirt with the daily record).
The forecast from Thursday through Easter Sunday is looking wet for the four-day spell, but the timing of the rains over that period is still uncertain. Set rain probabilities at 50% or better each day, with some WAFB neighborhoods getting upwards of 2” of rain or more between Thursday and Sunday.
A cold front will move through the region between Thursday and early Friday, taking afternoon temperatures from the mid 80s Thursday down to near 70° Friday. Morning starts will drop from near 70° Thursday into the upper 50s Friday. Any storms that develop are most likely to occur Thursday with the front moving over the northern Gulf by Friday morning.
Easter weekend looks to be the wettest time over this four-day spell, with the latest forecast guidance indicating a cold front will be tracking across Louisiana Easter Sunday. We will have to keep a watch on the potential for severe weather over Easter weekend too, especially on Sunday.
A few showers could continue into Monday morning before the weather settles down, with a dry run of days next Tuesday through Thursday (April 14 through 16).
