FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and mainly dry; some scattered showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This ought to be a nice and quiet start to your week in the world of weather.
Early Monday temperatures are a bit warmer than normal, but not excessively so, beginning in the upper 50°s and lower 60°.
Later today, under generally sunny skies with light southeasterly winds, we’ll end up topping out at 84°. A spotty shower for a few neighborhoods is not out of the question.
Overnight, expect clouds to increase but temps to stay quite mild. Lows will only drop into the upper 60°s.
Clouds stay with us Tuesday and we’ll ass the potential for some activity on First Alert Doppler radar. Expect a 40% coverage of showers and perhaps an isolated afternoon storms. Highs Tuesday will be around 85°.
The potential for record-breaking heat returns Wednesday.
A cold front arrives early Friday to bring cooler temperatures back to the area. Showers and storms are likely Thursday evening and Friday.
Easter Weekend looks pretty comfortable but you may have to dodge a few showers.
