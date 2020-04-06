Doctor who started Baton Rouge’s first fertility clinic passes away

Dr. Webster started the first infertility clinic and IVF lab in Baton Rouge at the old Woman’s Hospital location back in 1998. He began his medical career as a pharmacist, but decided he instead wanted to be a physician, attending medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and a residency at the University of Kansas before opening up his own private practice, as well as director of resident education at the University of Kansas medical school. In the early 80s, Dr. Webster decided to take his OBGYN education one step further with a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Vanderbilt, one of only a few universities in the country at the time doing in-vitro fertilization. He brought this technology back to the University of Kansas, where he and his team were the first ones to use IVF in Wichita. In 2014, Dr. Webster partnered with Dr. John Storment of FertilityAnswers to form the FertilityAnswers network of fertility clinics in Louisiana.