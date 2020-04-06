Campaign launches to show support for Baton Rouge-area medical professionals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new campaign has been launched for people to show support for Baton Rouge-area medical professionals in a creative way.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge introduced the #HeartsFromHomeBR campaign.
“Our local government and the healthcare community has asked us to stay at home to stop the spread of this virus,” said Renee Chatelain, president/CEO of the Arts Council. “They are going to work for us, and we can thank them by sharing our hearts from home.”
The Capital Region is encouraged to participate by putting a blue heart in the windows of their homes and businesses.
You just have to follow 3 simple steps:
1. Create a 2D blue heart (or download one of the templates at www.artsbr.org/heartsfromhomebr).
2. Hang your blue heart in a window facing the street.
3. Post a photo of the heart in a window on social media, using the hashtag #HeartsFromHomeBR.
“It is called the Hearts From Home campaign because we wanted to draw attention to the labor of love that healthcare professionals are demonstrating during these times,” added Britt Dawson, constituency officer at the Arts Council. “The color of our logo was inspired by scrubs, which are often found in calming shades of blue.”
People are asked to use the hashtag #HeartsFromHomeBR on social media to promote gratitude for healthcare workers.
