Suspected dealer in 2019 overdose death linked to fatal 2014 triple shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cedric Glasper, 30, was back behind bars in late March.
Most recently, after being linked with the 2019 overdose death of Ashley Harvell, 29.
Years ago, in 2014, it was for a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Dan Drive in the Glen Oaks area that claimed the life of Corinthian Robertson.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say they developed Glasper as a suspect in Harvell’s death based on information provided by the district attorney’s office.
Deputies say they recorded Glasper sell heroin twice during an investigation.
Deputies confronted Glasper at an Airline Highway motel where they allegedly found Glasper in possession of 1.3 grams of heroin, large amounts of cutting agent, 3 dosage units of oxycodone, a digital scale, and a quarter-ounce of marijuana.
A review of Glasper’s criminal history shows previous drug arrests and vacated charges for the 2014 shooting.
That shooting arrest was part of a larger series of arrests in which Glasper was arrested, awarded bail, bonded out, and then allegedly committed another crime.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is cited in a 2014 article describing Glasper being awarded bail despite his alleged actions and criminal history as “unusual.”
Glasper’s then-attorney is quoted as saying Glasper had the right to be awarded bail unless he’d been found guilty of the charges against him for the arrests before the shooting.
The shooting charges were ultimately pretermitted, meaning a grand jury believed there was enough evidence to continue the investigation but not enough to indict Glasper.
Court records show Glasper was awarded bail for his latest arrest. He has since filed a bond.
