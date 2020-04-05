Single-vehicle crash near Tickfaw leaves 2 dead

TICKFAW, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish near the Livingston Parish line, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP Troop L reported it happened on LA 442 near Tickfaw on Saturday, April 4. Troopers said it happened just before midnight.
Investigators said the driver and passenger in a Dodge Dakota died in the crash. Their names are being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.
Troopers said they believe the pickup was headed east on LA 442 when it went off the road, slammed into a tree, and burst into flames. They added they are still investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the highway.
According to LSP, the Tickfaw Fire Department responded to the scene and found the two victims after putting out the flames.
Officials said blood samples were collected from both occupants and will be analyzed.
They added the investigation is ongoing.
