Mayor Broome offers words of encouragement entering ‘hardest week’ of coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after issuing a statement about the cause of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome offered words of encouragement as the US enters what officials believe will be a difficult week.
Entering the parishes fourth week of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Broome echoed the warning of Surgeon General Jerome Adams that “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.”
Read the mayor’s entire statement below.
East Baton Rouge Parish is about to enter its fourth week since our first confirmed case of COVID-19. As the Surgeon General has said, this may be our hardest week so far. As of Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported the passing of 22 of our residents here in East Baton Rouge Parish. They were our friends and neighbors, who have left behind grieving families and loved ones. Please know, every one of you are in my prayers.
During this time, we have to stay connected, even if we must be physically apart. We have to support each other during this season, and not allow ourselves to succumb to feelings of fear or hopelessness.
Things will likely get worse before they get better, but they will get better. We will recover as a community and be stronger for it. Please continue to practice physical distancing during this time, and continue to be an example of love and hope to others.
As of Sunday, April 5, there have been 656 cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
