Mayor Broome offers words of encouragement entering ‘hardest week’ of coronavirus pandemic

East Baton Rouge Parish is about to enter its fourth week since our first confirmed case of COVID-19. As the Surgeon General has said, this may be our hardest week so far. As of Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported the passing of 22 of our residents here in East Baton Rouge Parish. They were our friends and neighbors, who have left behind grieving families and loved ones. Please know, every one of you are in my prayers.