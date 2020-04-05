LSP: Morial Convention Center official booked for stealing 80 N95 masks from center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Vernon Giscombe was arrested for stealing four boxes of N95 from the convention center, which was recently revamped to be a temporary health facility for coronavirus patients.
According to LSP, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety noticed a woman carrying two boxes to a car the night of the incident.
A DPS officer and on-site troopers grew suspicious, so a traffic stop was conducted. Troopers discovered two boxes of masks.
Giscombe, who was driving the car, also confessed that he took two other boxes earlier in the day.
58-year-old Giscombe was arrested on Friday, April 3, and faces charges for theft and malfeasance in office. The woman has not been identified yet, however, it is confirmed that she worked for the convention center to, a spokesman for the Louisiana State Police said.
According to LinkedIn, Giscombe is listed as the Assistant Director of Public Safety for the convention center and has been employed there for over eight years.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.