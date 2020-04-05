House on Avis Ave. catches fire, burns quickly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire that caused a lot of damage to a home on Sunday, April 5.
Officials reported it happened at the end of Avis Avenue around 11 a.m.
According to investigators, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. They believe the fire started in the living room and quickly spread through half of the home before firefighters could arrive.
BRFD said the roof started collapsing not long after firefighters made it to the scene, so they were forced to get out of the home to put out the rest of the fire.
The Red Cross was called out to assist the two people living at the home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.