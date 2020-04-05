FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After early morning rain, the weather will cooperate nicely to close out the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be comfortable topping out in the upper 70°s to low 80°s.
That’s only a handful of degrees warmer than normal. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer as we move into the work week.
Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80°s in some spots by Wednesday afternoon as high pressure sits atop the local area. The high pressure system will keep things mainly dry, but we won’t rule out a couple of showers Monday through Wednesday.
Better rain chances arrive Thursday into Friday as our next cold front arrives. Rain will be likely especially Friday as the front pushes through.
It’s still too early to tell if severe weather will play a factor, so check back with us in the coming days as we fine tune the end of the week forecast.
The front most likely won’t completely clear the area and that will lead to a slight chance for rain over the Easter Weekend.
Temperatures will be very nice though and a few degrees below normal. Temperatures will begin to moderate as we move into the following work week.
