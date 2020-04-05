FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure in control to start the workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure is forecast to sit over the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.
This high-pressure system will keep temperatures above normal and the local area mainly dry.
Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. In fact, the current forecast high of 88 degrees would break the record high for that date of 87 degrees set back in 2015.
Rain chances during this three-day stretch are not expected to go above 20%.
A storm system and cold front will approach the area Thursday. The front will push through Friday.
This will lead to not only cooler temperatures, but also a decent chance for rain.
It is still unclear if severe weather could be an issue for this next storm system.
Right now, the threat looks limited, but not 0%.
Rain amounts look manageable with most receiving around 1 inch over a stretch of Thursday through Saturday.
Showers linger into the first part of the Easter weekend, but by Easter Sunday the weather should be pleasant and mainly dry.
That trend continues for the first part of that particular week.
