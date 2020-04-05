Diocese of Baton Rouge to donate $10,000 of gas cards to health care workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, April 4 Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge started their “Catholic Charities Care Cards” initiative.
This initiative is releasing $10,000 worth of gas cards to health care workers who are serving the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These workers are putting themselves at risk to protect the rest of us. We hope this action not only helps financially, but shows our thanksgiving for their tireless work,” said David C. Aguillard, Executive Director.
Health care managers or executives who are interested in distributing these cards to their health care workers can e-mail CareCards@CatholicCharitiesBR.org for more information. With the agency working remotely this will be the only way that they will be able to respond.
For those interested in donating to this program can visit www.CatholicCharitiesBR.org.
“We try to be nimble, and use our disaster assistance resources in the immediate aftermath of a crisis while governments and large organizations are mobilizing. With the rapid spread of COVID into our community this past week, we thought now is the time to act,” Aguillard said.
