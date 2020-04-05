Checkpoints go up at Texas-La. state line; expect heavy delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has started checkpoints and vehicle screenings on all roads going into the state from Louisiana.
Officials said the measures started Sunday, April 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisiana State Police urges all drivers to use caution and remain alert for traffic backups when traveling west into Texas. The vehicle screenings include the interstates.
Commercial traffic will not be affected.
Visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel for more information about the checkpoints.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.