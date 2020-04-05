BRFD investigates arson at vacant house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are trying to find the person to blame for a fire at a vacant house in Baton Rouge on Sunday, April 5.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the fire happened on 44th Street near Gus Young Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Officials said arson is believed to be the cause.
Robert Combs, a spokesman with BRFD, said firefighters arrived on the scene to find the back of the house burning. He added crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it could spread and cause extensive damage.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the BRFD Fire Investigations’ Division at (225) 354-1419.
