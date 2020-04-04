Twenty-four pounds of marijuana mailed to La. leads deputies to alleged drug distributors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Devillier and Erika Mackay were charged as part of an alleged drug distribution and money laundering scheme in Baton Rouge.
Deputies have investigated the allegations since 2019.
Twenty-four pounds of marijuana intercepted in the mail in June of 2019 was set to be delivered to a Hooper Road home in Baton Rouge, according to court records.
Agents followed that delivery to the home and organized for the delivery to continue under their surveillance.
Devillier was called to the home to pick up the delivery, arrest documents state.
He was confronted by deputies there.
Deputies claim Devillier admitted to picking up the package for another person in the Baton Rouge area.
He also said he distributes, repackages, and sells marijuana in the city, deputies claim.
An investigation into Devillier and his activities continued.
Mackay was identified as a co-conspirator in the 2019 incident through text messages, records show.
She and Devillier previously were under investigation in 2018 when deputies found 21.2 pounds of marijuana, several grams of marijuana butter, and drug paraphernalia at a Chickamauga Drive home, court records show.
In early February of 2020, deputies confronted Devillier at that same Chickamauga Drive home. They discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia there again.
Devillier was charged for the drugs found during the February incident and the 2019 incident. Deputies used the text messages from the 2019 incident to charge Mackay.
Both were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
