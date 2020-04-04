Nightly curfew now in effect in Iberville Parish. Could other parishes be next?

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is here and Governor John Bel Edwards is again stressing that the public can help ease the burden on healthcare workers by staying home.
Iberville Parish residents now have a nightly curfew, as officials are trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It’s the first parish in the Baton Rouge viewing area to resort to a curfew.
The curfew will start every night at 9 p.m. and go until 5 a.m. until at least April 30.
Other parishes say the option is still on the table, but they’re not there quite yet.
The streets will be quiet at night in Iberville Parish since Parish President J Mitchell Ourso decided to put the curfew in place. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is on board with the decision.
“All our small, local municipalities have been made aware of it and they’re going to be participating in it,” said Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi.
That means all law enforcement agencies throughout the parish will be on alert. Anyone caught violating the curfew could face up to a $500 fine, up to six months in jail, or both.
“We’re not looking to make any money or arrest anybody for this; we’re asking them to heed our warning. Don’t stay out, don’t congregate after hours,” said Sheriff Stassi.
While it’s really all up to the chief law enforcement officer in each parish, Gov. Edwards does admit the curfews could help in certain ways.
“Where the curfew could help is conserving resources at the local level with respect to law enforcement. They would need fewer law enforcement officers on the streets because there would be less activity, and then they can marshal a greater percentage of their deputies and so forth to work during the non-curfew period,” said Edwards.
So is East Baton Rouge Parish considering a curfew?
“We have not decided to do a curfew at this time, but I will tell you, we stand ready to implement a curfew if we need to,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Friday, April 3.
What about in Ascension Parish?
“At this time we don’t anticipate implementing a curfew. Of course the governor’s directive gives me, the sheriff the authority to implement a curfew, and some sheriffs throughout the state have implemented a curfew,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Again, just try to stay off the roads throughout the weekend (and the rest of the week) unless it’s urgent.
Some parish leaders in Louisiana have issued curfews amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out which ones here.
