Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours set to offer new rapid COVID-19 test

BATON ROUGE, LA - Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours reported it has been selected as one of the first urgent care operators in the country to offer Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Tests.
Officials said the new screening will be administered on-site in the clinic and can identify patients with the COVID-19 virus in five to 13 minutes.
People are not allowed to just show up and receive the test. If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus or have been exhibiting symptoms, you should visit www.lakeurgentcare.com to find out if you meet the CDC criteria for Rapid COVID-19 testing. You must select the red “Virtual Visit” button.
Anyone who qualifies for the testing will be scheduled for same-day or next-day screening. Officials noted those tested for COVID-19 will know their results in minutes.
The tests are being made available as part of the FDA’s fast-tracked Emergency Use Authorization program.
The new Rapid COVID-19 testing platform is an extension of the same Abbott ID NOW screening system currently used to diagnose patients for the flu and strep throat.
